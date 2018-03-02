Police searching for Northampton teenager who may be in East Yorkshire

Police are searching for a missing teenager who may be in East Yorkshire.

Shannon Cottrell, 16, went missing in Northamptonshire yesterday (Thursday).

The teenager is known to have links to the Hull area and may have attempted to travel here, Humberside Police said in an appeal today.

She was last seen in Northampton town centre at 8pm yesterday.

Det Insp Dave Harley of Northamptonshire Police, is leading the search for Shannon. He said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Shannon’s safety. She has not been seen since yesterday evening and it was an extremely cold night.

“Shannon has links to south and east Yorkshire and also Cambridgeshire, and it’s possible she may have travelled or attempted to travel to these areas.

“However, it’s also possible she has travelled to another part of the country and we are appealing for Shannon or anyone who may have seen her to make contact with us immediately.”

Shannon, who is from Doncaster, is described as being of medium build with red or dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey woolly hat, red coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Anyone with have information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 522 of March 1.