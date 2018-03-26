Police searching for 'possible witness' to attempted rape in Hull

Have your say

Police investigating the attempted rape of a woman in Hull are searching for a possible witness.

The victim was walking with a man who she had just met in Hull city centre before the attack happened.

Humberside Police said she was allegedly pushed into an alleyway, in Baker Street, by the man who then tried to rape her.

She shouted for help and the offender fled.

It happened on January 1, but the victim said another man was passing and may have witnessed the attempted rape.

Police have today (Monday) appealed for him to get in touch.

The possible witness is described as black, and was wearing a red waterproof-type jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 16/28022/18.