Police searching for this man over alleged attempted murder and serious sexual assault in Leeds

Police are urgently searching for this man in connection with an allegation of a serious sexual assault in Leeds which police are treating as attempted murder.

Police are urgently trying to trace Samuel Fortes in connection with an allegation of a serious sexual assault which left the teenage victim with such serious injuries that police are treating it as attempted murder.

Have you seen this man, Samuel Fortes?

-> Police smash car windscreen to rescue two dogs left in sweltering car in Yorkshire

Officers want to speak to Samuel, 26, in connection with an incident that happened at 3.00am on Saturday 23 June near to the footbridge adjacent to Grace Street, near to the inner Ring Road in Leeds City Centre.

The victim, 19, was left with serious facial injuries as a result of the assault and detectives are treating this as attempted murder.

Police would like to speak to anyone who knows of his whereabouts.

-> Cannabis user caused fatal crash while driving back from water park near Leeds

Fortes is described as a light skinned black male, around 5’10’’ tall, slim build with ‘afro’ styled hair and is Portuguese by birth. He is known to come from the Gleadless area of Sheffield, and has links to the Erdington area of Birmingham and Leeds.

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is leading the investigation.

He said: “I need to speak to Samuel as a matter of urgency – and for that reason I am taking the unusual step of appealing directly through the media for help to find him.

“We are doing everything we can to find him including liaising with our colleagues in neighbouring forces.

“This was a horrific attack and we have a team of specialist officers who are with the victim and her family providing them with support.

“I must stress to anyone who thinks they see Samuel not to approach him themselves but to call police immediately on 999 quoting log 1200 of June 26 (Operation Poseminster). I would also like to appeal directly to any friends or relatives of Samuel who might know where he is or have him in their house to get in contact immediately as we are also concerned for his welfare.

“I recognise that incidents such as this can cause concern amongst the community and we would like to reassure residents that we have already increased patrols in the area.”

A 49-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released without charge.