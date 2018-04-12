Police searching for wanted man in Wakefield

Detectives are searching for a man from Wakefield who is wanted in connection with a series of thefts in the area.

Police today (Thursday) issued an appeal to trace Ashley Whiting, 32, from Knottingley.

Officers want to speak with him in connection with a number of thefts from businesses across the Wakefield District.

Inspector Paul Sullivan, of Wakefield East Police, said: “We have had a number of enquiries ongoing to locate Ashley Whiting who police want to speak with in connection with a number of thefts, including the taking of charity boxes, from stores across the whole of Wakefield District.

“He has been active across the district and I would ask anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts to contact 999.”

He is described as white and about 6ft tall, and was last seen wearing a red jumper and dark trousers.