Police are trying to trace a man in York who is wanted for questioning.

Officers want to speak with Andrew Brownlee, 34, in connection with an assault in the city.

The alleged attack took place on Sunday, March 11 at about 10.20pm.

He is believed Brownlee to be residing in the York area.

Police have made "several" attempts to contact him since the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 12180042308.