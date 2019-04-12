Police seize £11,000 worth of drugs in two days in Hull and East Yorkshire

Humberside Police have seized £11,000 worth of drugs in just two days in Bridlington and North Hull.

Three people have been arrested over the past two days in connection with drugs offences in both Hull and Bridlington.

Around 7,500 worth of amphetamines, 2,500 worth of heroin and 300 worth of crack cocaine were seized.

A spokesman for the force said: "Yesterday two officers saw a man in north Hull who they suspected was dealing drugs.

"The individual threw a number of what looked like plastic wraps away and then ran off.

"Two officers gave chase and arrested the man on Freetown Court.

Some of the drugs were hidden in a whisky tin.

"The packages were seized and it was found the plastic wraps were full of heroin and crack worth around £700."

Imran Shah, 24, from Maxwell Road in Glasgow has been charged with two counts of possessing a class A drug (namely heroin and crack) and possession of cannabis.

Shah appeared in court on Friday morning.

The spokesman continued: "On Friday a man and a woman were arrested during a warrant executed by officers under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property on Marshall Avenue in Bridlington.

"Around £7,500 worth of amphetamines, £2,500 worth of heroin, £300 worth of crack cocaine and £1,000 in cash along with equipment thought to be used for drug dealing were seized.

"Some of the drugs were hidden in a whisky bottle tin.

"The pair remain in our custody."