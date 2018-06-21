Police seize £240,000 Bentley Continental in Leeds

Have your say

Police have seized a £240,000 Bentley in Leeds - because it doesn't have any road tax.

Police revealed the high-end car confiscation online this afternoon - with a photo of the luxury vehicle being loaded onto a police flatbed.

The GT3R produces 572 brake horsepower and a 0-60 of 4.5 seconds, which is very pacey for such a large, heavy set of wheels.

Sadly for the owners, this one won't be going anywhere until it's picked up from the impound lot.

The confiscation follows a similar incident involving a Rolls-Royce, when the £300,000 flying lady was found with no insurance.

That was seized in West Yorkshire in April.

