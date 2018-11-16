Police seize £30,000 and steroids in raids across Hull

Have your say

More than £30,000 and a significant amount of steroids were seized today in five separate warrants executed in Hull and East Yorkshire today.

Officers raided properties on Williamson Street, Holderness Road, and Newland Avenue in Hull, Victoria Road in Beverley and Eastfield Road in Keyingham.

The warrants were executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act following information gathered by Humberside Police.

A spokesperson said that two men have been arrested for possession with intent to supply a controlled drug (steroids) are currently in custody.