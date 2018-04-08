Police seize £300,000 Rolls Royce in Yorkshire for not having insurance

Have your say

If you're going to spend big money on a Rolls Royce, it might be an idea to check you've got a bit more to cover the car insurance.

Police in West Yorkshire today broke the news that they've pulled over a very high-end set of wheels.

PC Gemma Harman tweeted a photo of this white Rolls Royce loaded onto the back of a lorry in Bradford, where it looks decidedly less swish.

A new Rolls - and this model is possibly a Phantom or a Ghost - retails from about £360,000 including VAT.

PC Harman tweeted: "Productive day today including this seizure for no insurance. #PolicingBradford"

The Rolls Royce on the back of a flatbed lorry, being seized. Photo: Gemma Harman/Twitter

