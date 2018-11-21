Police seize banned six-inch 'zombie knife' in Bridlington raid

Police have seized a banned so-called ‘zombie knife' with a six-inch blade, as well as a motorbike and tools believed to be stolen, in a raid on a property in Bridlington.

Officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property on Westbourne Avenue today, where the items were found.

the raid took place in Westbourne Avenue, Bridlington. Photo: Google.

They have been taken into safekeeping by the police, who are making enquiries to try and find their owners, as well as the suspected thieves.

Intimidating zombie knives - named because they resemble weapons from horror films - feature serrated edges and often have words printed on the blades glamorising violence.

Their sale was banned in 2016 and a further clampdown earlier this year made it illegal to possess one.

Humberside Police also carried out another warrant on Abbots Way, again under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Nothing was found at the property but a man was spoken to by officers.

PC Rob Brigham said: “We carried out these warrants following information we gathered thanks to the people of Bridlington."

He said they valued tip-offs and urged anyone with information about drug-related crimes to get in touch on 101 or anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.