Police seize BMW after man suffers serious injuries in Ripon collision

Police have seized a car after a man suffered serious head injuries in a road collision in Ripon.

A dark BMW collided with a stationary taxi and a man in his 60s who was stood near to the taxi bay close to Barclays Bank in the Market Place at around 1.15am in the early hours of Sunday, April 1, officers said.

The pedestrian sustained serious head and face injuries and was taken to Harrogate District Hospital where he last night remained in a serious but stable condition.

Officers said they have found a driver who was believed to be involved and thanked the public for their help - but said the investigation "could be adversely affected by any comments and speculation" on social media posts.



Police said the BMW driver "failed to stop at the scene of the collision", and at the time issued an appeal for information via social media to help find the car.



Officers have since confirmed that they have now found the vehicle, which has been seized for forensic examination, while the driver is due to be interviewed.



Investigating officer, Traffic Constable David Minto, said: "We thank the public, particularly the local community in Ripon, for their assistance and vigilance.

"We have been hugely impressed by their collective efforts. We do ask however that people refrain from posting further details on social media in relation to this incident. The investigation is still ongoing and could be adversely affected by any comments and speculation.



"If you have any information that you feel is important to the investigation, we would still very much like to hear from you."



Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information using the reference number 12180054942, or email david.minto@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk