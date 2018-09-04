Police seize haul of 'Spice' and suspected amphetamines in Hull raid

A suspected haul of amphetamines and 'Spice' have been seized by police during a raid on a property in Hull.

Officers also discovered a large amount of cash and suspected stolen goods when they targeted an address on Melville Street in a pre-planned police operation this morning.

Humberside Police said one arrest had been made in connection with the raid, in which they executed a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Sergeant Matthew Jarvis said: “This has been part of Operation Ignition which is our ongoing operation to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviour in Hull city centre.

“We act on good information given to us and we are getting good results because of it. We want this to carry on, and therefore want people to continue to pass on that information so we can carry out more of this work.

“You can contact us directly or through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”