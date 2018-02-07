Police seize more than 150 cannabis plants in Huddersfield raids

Police have seized more than 150 cannabis plants during two raids in Huddersfield.

Officers from the Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out two warrants at addressed in Huddersfield town centre and Crosland Moor at the weekend.

They seized more than 150 mature plants during one of the raids, and a few smaller cannabis plants at the other address.

A 35-year-old has been arrested in connection with the seizures, police said.

It came after officers were called by members of the public.

Inspector James Kitchen, from the neighbourhood policing team, said: “We want to reassure the community that all the information we receive from members of the public will always be reviewed and when possible take positive action.

“We understand we aren’t always in a position to personally report back on what we do with any intelligence received, however, we will always try and keep you updated to local issues through our website and social media channels.

“I would like to thank the people in our communities who came forward with vital information related to these incidents, which has directly led to taking a significant amount of drugs from the streets of Huddersfield and disputed those who hurt our communities.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.