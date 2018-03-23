Police slapped, kicked and spat at on duty in Scunthorpe and Grimsby

Humberside Police has revealed that its officers were slapped, kicked and spat at during a night which involved 11 assaults on staff.

The force said five officers were injured whilst responding to reports of a woman behaving violently on Buckingham Street in Hull last night.

One was slapped in the face, three were kicked and one was spat at.

Three officers suffered injuries after going to a disturbance on Rochester Close, Scunthorpe.

The officers were arresting a man who was behaving violently when he assaulted them.

One of the officers suffered a broken wrist in the exchange. The other two suffered injuries to their hands.

Two officers were assaulted on duty in Grimsby after they went to the aid of a distressed woman.

One of the officers suffered scratches to their head and the other was kicked in the face and chest.

A further officer was bitten whilst checking on a prisoner in custody.

Assistant Chief Constable Scott Young said: “Our officers put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect innocent people and help make our communities safer and stronger.

“Nobody comes to work to be assaulted and this behaviour is wholly unacceptable.

"We are supporting those staff involved in these incidents and will take action against anyone who attacks our officers.”