Police step up patrols after reports of flasher on canal path in Leeds

Have your say

West Yorkshire Police have stepped up patrols following reports of a flasher on a canal path in Leeds.

The incident is said to have happened on the Leeds Liverpool Canal towpath close to Kirkstall in west Leeds.

Police patrols have stepped up in the area. PIC: West Yorkshire Police

Neighbourhood PCSOs have been patrolling the area over the weekend.

READ MORE: Shock as couple seen taking part in 'indecent ritual' in Leeds woodland

West Yorkshire Police said in the Facebook post: "Neighbourhood PCSOs are again this morning patrolling the Leeds Liverpool Canal towpaths after reports of a flashing incident near to Kirkstall.

READ MORE: Creepy photos show horse's skeleton in a tree beside River Aire in Leeds

"The officers have spoken to runners and cyclists and offered crime prevention advice.

"The patrols will continue alongside the Off-road Bike Officers."