Police still hunting for second person involved in stabbing near Leeds College of Building

West Yorkshire Police are still hunting for a person who they believe was involved in an affray which saw a 16-year-old boy arrested and taken to hospital with a stab wound.

The incident happened at around 4pm yesterday (Monday, January 7) in the Regent Street area of Leeds.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested and then taken to hospital where he received treatment for a non-life threatening stab wound.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed on Tuesday morning that enquiries were still ongoing in relation to the second male.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace another male who is believed to have been involved."

