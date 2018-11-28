Police still searching for missing 14-year-old Leeds girl last seen on Monday at Horsforth School

Have your say

Officers in Leeds are still searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Monday morning.

Jodie Roberts, 14, was last seen at Horsforth School, in Lee Lane East.

Police trying to trace the teenager have appealed for anyone who has seen her to get in touch.

She is described as white, with long brown hair and was last seen wearing black trousers, a white shirt and a black V-neck jumper with a white trim and the school's logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1494 of Monday, November 27.

RELATED STORY: Police officers in Leeds now searching for this missing teenager from Horsforth School

