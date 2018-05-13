Police stop stolen car in Yorkshire - and find passengers still wearing balaclavas

Have your say

Two men suspected of stealing a car in West Yorkshire were apprehended while still wearing their balaclavas.

Officers sighted the stolen vehicle in Baildon, near Bradford, shortly after it was taken on Saturday.

They pursued the car to Coach Road where two police vehicles brought it to a forced stop.

One officer suffered a minor injury during the manoeuvre.

The driver and a passenger were arrested at the scene.

