Coroners officers are searching for relatives of a Bradford woman who has died.

Linda McKie, 53, died on Monday, March 19 at a property in Haslemere Close.

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, West Yorkshire Police said.

The force has appealed for any family members of Miss McKie to get in touch.

Any relatives are asked to contact coroners officer Symone Holmes on 01274 471438.