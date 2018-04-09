Police trying to trace missing Scarborough woman

Have your say

Police are searching for a missing woman from Scarborough.

Denise Hunter, 52, was last seen at her home in Seamer at about 9.50am on Sunday.

Officers today (Monday) said they are "concerned" over her whereabouts and have appealed for anyone who sees her to get in touch.

Police said she is described at 5ft 8in tall, of large build with long blonde hair and she speaks with a southern English accent.

She is thought to be on foot, but walks with difficulty due to an ankle injury. It is believed she is wearing black trainers with a white trim.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 12180059602.