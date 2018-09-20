Police unveil £220,000 boat to serve Yorkshire and the Humber

A regional police boat is being officially launched in Hull this weekend.

The £220,000 10-metre long Cheetah Marine catamaran was shown at the Southampton Boat Show before coming to Hull.

Built on the Isle of Wight, it has had funding from all four of the region's forces.

It will be officially launched at midday on Saturday at Hull Marina.

Police say it will prove a "vital asset for working out at sea, patrolling our coastline and tackling crime."

The boat will be berthed in King George’s Dock in Hull so they can react at any time to call outs.

It will be able to stay out at sea longer and as it is more stable and has a large deck it will be a better platform for divers to work from.

Weighing in at a tonne, it can take up to 12 people, and is fitted with two 300bhp top-of-the-line Mercury engines, capable of over 40 knots, hi-tech equipment and a special winch for lifting objects out of the water.

Inspector Rob Grunner said: "The launch of the new boat marks an important day for the regional Marine and Underwater Search Unit. Taking possession of this vessel will open up a host of opportunities to allow us to keep the public safe, work with partners in the area to tackle crime and assist colleagues on the rivers and coastal areas of Yorkshire."

People are welcome from 10am to have a look around.