Police urge missing 15-year-old from Bradford to contact them

Police are urging a missing teenager from Bradford to contact them.

Mary Vunana was last seen in Nene Street, in the city, at 5pm on Sunday.

She is 5ft 5ins tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black top, blue denim jeans, a jacket and black boots.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Anyone who has seen Mary or who has any information about her whereabouts or movements is asked to call Bradford District CID via 101.

"Mary herself is also urged to contact the police or her family to confirm she is safe and well."

Information can also be provided via 101 Live Chat on the West Yorkshire Police website: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat

