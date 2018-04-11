Police urge people to stay away from Sheffield street after gas leak

Members of the public have been urged to stay away from a Sheffield street following a major gas leak.

Hatfield House Lane, Shiregreen, is sealed off this morning at its junction with Bellhouse Road while engineers deal with the incident.

Homes have been evacuated following a gas leak in Shiregreen this morning (Pic: BBC Radio Sheffield)

COURT: Doncaster man who attacked love rival with metal bar walks free from court



Homes were evacuated in the early hours following the discovery of the leak.

PRISON: Sheffield dealer caught through £1k drugs package he threw away in bid to evade police



A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "It is essential that members of the public avoid Hatfield House Lane junction with Bellhouse Road whilst we work with partners to deal with a major gas leak.

"We are working hard to minimise disruption and restore normality as quickly as possibly and avoiding the area will assist us to do so. Thank you."

TRAGEDY: Tributes to young mother killed in horror crash in Barnsley