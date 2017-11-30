Police urgently seek companion of Bradford road victim

Police investigating the death of a man in a road collision in Bradford have appealed for a person who was believed to have been with the victim at the time of or just before the collision to contact them.

At 11.52pm yesterday, police attended a report of a male laid in the road in Shipley Airedale Road, close to the junction with Barkerend Road.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene and is believed to be a local man aged in his 30s.

Sergeant Mat Tunney, of West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “Our enquiries into this collision are still at an early stage but we believe that the deceased was with another person either at the time of, or immediately before it.

“This person has not yet come forward and we are asking them to do so and speak with our officers, as we believe they may have vital information on what happened.

“We are also keen to trace a dark coloured vehicle which was travelling along the Shipley Airedale Road towards Barkerend Road at the time of the collision, as we believe the occupants may also have information which could be crucial.”

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody, he said, while a black BMW 330 car has been recovered “for further enquiries”.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log 2150 of November 28.