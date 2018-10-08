Police "very concerned" for missing Driffield man

HUMBERSIDE Police are searching for a 34-year-old man who has gone missing from his home in Driffield.

Steven James Musto has been missing from his home on Woldholme Avenue in Driffield since Sunday (October 7).

Police said Mr Musto, who left his home at around 5pm on Sunday, has not been in contact with his family and did not turn up to work on Monday (October 8) morning.

A Humberside Police spokesman, said: "We are very concerned for his safety and would appeal for anyone who sees him to call police.

"If you see Steven or know where he is please call 101 and quote log 139 08/10/2018."