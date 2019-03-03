Police ‘very concerned’ for missing man last seen near North Yorkshire riverbank

North Yorkshire Police have said they are ‘very concerned’ about a man who has been missing since Saturday night.

Stephen Wright, 31, and his dog Ruby went missing from the village of Barlby, near Selby.

Police are concerned about Stephen Wright, last seen in Barlby, near Selby.

Mr Wright was last seen near the riverbank in Barlby at around 7am on Sunday morning.

He is described as white, with dark hair and blue eyes. He is around 6ft tall and of medium build and was last seen wearing a blue top and black trousers.

He may also have his dog Ruby with him, who is described as a black and brown terrier.

Anyone who has seen Mr Wright or knows where he is now is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

The Incident number is 12190038905.