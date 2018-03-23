Police welcome decision to sack detective who lied about watching CCTV in rape case

Humberside Police has welcomed the decision of a disciplinary panel to sack a detective who lied about watching CCTV footage in a serial rape case.

Detective Constable Emyr Davies, 57, committed gross misconduct by claiming to have watched the footage when he had not done so, the panel found.

As a result, footage of a rape victim with two suspects was not discovered until late into the investigation, meaning key lines of inquiry were missed.

But two further allegations of misconduct, including one that he watched some of the CCTV at an inappropriately high speed while playing computer games, were dismissed.

Detective Superintendent Matt Baldwin said: “We welcome the panel’s decision. Providing the best possible service to victims is at the heart of everything we do and the actions of Mr Davies fell well below that standard.

“There was also the potential for serious repercussions and that is why matters of this nature are always taken extremely seriously.

“We carried out a full internal investigation of the circumstances and his actions were deemed so serious it was necessary we ensured he faced a hearing for gross misconduct.

“The allegations were found proven and Mr Davies has now been dismissed.”