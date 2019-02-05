Police 'working tirelessly' to find missing Hull student Libby Squire

A search is continuing for a missing student as fears grow for her welfare.

Hundreds of students from the University of Hull, along with staff and members of the public, have been helping with the search for Libby Squire.

Yesterday Russel and Lisa Squire, parents of the the 21-year-old, originally from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, made an emotional appeal for information about her whereabouts.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "We have received hundreds of calls from members of the public offering information and their assistance, and we are extremely grateful for everyone’s help so far.

"Our house to house enquiries are continuing and we are visiting residents to speak to people and take statements as part of this ongoing investigation.

"Can we advise there are no plans to hold any further press conferences today. We are working tirelessly to find Libby and will give any updates on any significant developments when we can."

Two photographs of Libby have been released as part of the police operation.