After controversially quitting frontline British politics in 2014 over what she called the Government’s “morally indefensible” stance on the ongoing Palestine/Israel conflict, she is now splitting her time between the House of Lords - she was made a life peer in 2007 - and her business and charity interests. She recently welcomed her second grandchild, renovated a dilapidated house and is indulging a growing passion for reconditioning old industrial items into quirky furniture.

Several of the items now sit proudly in the reception area of her father’s bed factory in Dewsbury, the West Yorkshire mill town of her birth.

After a turbulent few years, re-invention and re-invigoration are clearly on her mind in more ways than one. Her explosive book The Enemy Within - a withering polemic on how Government policy is failing and increasingly alienating British Muslims - has recently been re-released in paperback, and she is getting ready to appear on Have I Got News For You in the coming weeks.

As Britain’s first female Muslim cabinet minister, Warsi’s political career saw her become a close ally of David Cameron - she reveals they even shared a bunk bed during a trip to Afghanistan. She has been at loggerheads both with senior figures in her beloved Conservative party and people in her Muslim community on more than one occasion. She has even been accused by elements of both of spying for the other. Despite this, and making her fair share of u-turns - most famously on her position on Brexit, from Leave to Remain - she remains staunch in her beliefs, and insists her political decisions were always guided by principle.

Resilience, says Warsi, is in her blood - in both sides of her dual Pakistani immigrant and Yorkshire heritage. And those qualities have naturally fed into her political development.

“Being working class in the Tory party, and being a Northerner in the heart of Westminster, you have to be resilient,” she jokes. “That fighting spirit is certainly something I have had to refine over the years.”

As one of five sisters born into a traditional Pakistani British Muslim family, her parents always encouraged her and her sisters to strive to be “better than ‘their’ boys - whoever ‘they’ were”.

Her Muslim identity remains a vital part of her being. But not necessarily through choice. “When I am asked about my overriding identity - and when you are Muslim you are always asked if you are British or Muslim first - I always say I am Yorkshire before both,” she says. “It forms my identity, my character my outlook on life.”

We are speaking at the Dewsbury bed factory founded by Warsi’s father Safdar Hussain, who came to Britain in the 1960s and worked as a bus driver before starting the firm. Tongue-in-cheek Yorkshire-isms are scattered throughout the building, alongside framed signed shirts from Leeds Rhinos, Yorkshire Cricket Club and others. Warsi admits this is where her true passion lies - “business is what excites me, politics is a necessity” she says.

Asked how a working class girl from a Labour heartland ended up as a poster girl for modern, inclusive Conservatism, she says her upbringing, and her father’s work ethic - “becoming a self made man, bringing up five girls, putting us through University and fighting lots of challenges” - was all part of living the “British dream” and was vital to forging her Conservative principles.

Her love affair with the Conservative party has become somewhat tainted in recent years. But for Warsi, it is the identity crisis engulfing the UK political parties - fuelled by the rise of populism - which is both fascinating and dangerous. “British politics right now is in a very confused space,” she says. “Both Labour and the Conservative party are in some ways lost.”

She often gets asked how she “fell out of love” with the Conservative party, but she insists “I am exactly where I was when I was in love with my party, sadly, my party changed”. The lurch to the right remains “worrying”, and her hopeful advice is that “my party needs to find its way back”. But there are no regrets, and she believes that if a party is going down a route which is dangerous or divisive, then “as custodians, we have a responsibility to speak out”.

She believes that politicians and the media are both the problem - and the solution. “If you preach hate, whether it’s from a pulpit or from a newspaper or as a politician, you are going to greenlight bigotry,” she says. “When a senior columnist in a newspaper writes The Muslim Problem, well of course Tommy down the street is going to start thinking it’s acceptable.”

Stemming the rising tide of xenophobia is part of the solution, Warsi says, but so is a collective political responsibility to reclaim the dwindling “middle ground” of centrism, and for politicians to “create a space for everybody to be heard - and to learn to disagree”. “I’m not talking about censorship, I’m talking about responsibility,” she says. “Just because you have a right to do something, doesn’t mean you don’t have a responsibility not to do it.”

Rise of far right views

The rise of far right views could have far reaching effects for successful, established Muslim and Jewish communities in the UK, Baroness Warsi fears.

“My grandfather came here in the 1950s. I can’t guarantee that my grandkids will make Britain their home. And that is a really worrying thing,” she said. “More and more I find that middle class Muslim socially mobile, financially mobile kids are saying ‘I’m going off to Dubai, or Qatar, or Turkey or Malaysia’. They are opting out. I spoke to a Jewish friend of mine, and I asked him ‘where do you think your grandkids will be?’ He said New York. That’s a sad indictment, where successful British Muslim and Jewish communities are starting to think ‘our grandkids are going to check out’.”