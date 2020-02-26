16 Yorkshire railway stations to get cut of £20m accessibility upgrade

Access for disabled passengers at Yorkshire railway stations is due to improve through a £20m national Government fund.

A new footbridge at Thirsk station - with three lifts - and more lifts at Pontefract Monkhill are among the improvements planned.

Pontefract Monkhill railway station. Photo: JPI Media

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: ““The ability to travel easily from A to B is an essential factor for our day to day lives - but is not the reality for everyone.

“I recognise that we have much more to do, which is why we’re making 16 train stations across the Yorkshire and the Humber more accessible - a key part of levelling-up access for disabled people to transport and opening up opportunities for all.

“This is just the start of a much more ambitious agenda. My goal is to go much further in the years ahead to help ensure that our country’s transport system becomes one of the most accessible in the world.”

The stations due for upgrades are Barnetby, Darnall, Darton, Dodworth, Elseca, Horton in Ribblesdale, Hull Paragon, Kiveton Bridge, Kiveton Park, Malton, Penistone, Pontefract Monkhill, Silkstone Common, Thirsk, Thorne South, and Woodhouse.

These improvements are being made through the Access for All programme which, since 2006, has made more than 200 stations step free, as well as delivered smaller scale accessibility improvements at more than 1,500 others to improve passenger experience.

Today’s £20m is part of a £300m package announced last year which is already providing accessible, step free routes at 73 stations across Great Britain, making it easier for disabled people to travel on the UK’s rail network.

Minister for Disabled People Justin Tomlinson said: “Everyone using our rail network deserves platforms and toilets they can use and this £20m investment to improve 16 railway stations across Yorkshire will make a huge difference to disabled people.

“This Government is committed to levelling up the playing field and later this year we'll launch a national strategy which will ensure disabled people have equal access to all spheres of life.”