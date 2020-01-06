A Leeds MP is organising a Brexit Day celebration party for January 31

Have your say

One of Leeds' MPs is planning a party for the day Britain is scheduled to leave the EU.

Morley & Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns announced plans for the 'patriotic' bash on her Facebook page, and said she was looking for musicians and businesses to be a part of it.

The Conservative, who was re-elected in last month's General Election, said the event would take place in Morley's town centre with the town hall bells to ring in celebration.

Andrea is a vocal Leave supporter and backs the Eurosceptic campaign Leave Means Leave.

She said: "I am trying to organise a patriotic Brexit Day celebration in Morley for 31st January and hear our bells ring out at 11pm from our beautiful town hall.

"Looking for bands and street food sellers etc who would like to take part."

It follows a similar announcement from Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, who claimed he was organising a similar party outside Parliament on January 31, complete with fireworks and entertainment.

The London paid-entry celebration would cost in the region of £100,000, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

Ms Jenkyns said in her announcement on Monday morning that more details about the event would follow.

Any businesses or bands interested in taking part are asked to contact her on andrea.jenkyns.mp@parliament.uk.