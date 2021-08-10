File photo dated 12/10/11 of university graduates (PA/Chris Radburn)

Pupils across the country will receive their grades today, having been determined by teachers following the second year of cancelled exams, and endless disruption to education as a result of the pandemic.

It has been suggested that more top grades will have been awarded this year, but Tracey Lancaster, deputy Vice Chancellor at Leeds Beckett University said: “We haven’t seen a massive increase from last year, there’s maybe a rise of about half a grade. So we’re not seeing the kind of, you know, the sort of massive increases that have been talked about elsewhere in the media”

Ms Lancaster added that she expected the university’s Clearing service to be busy as hundreds of university courses are available across Yorkshire to students who enter into Clearing if they do not make their expected grades.

“We do see quite a lot of trading over the Clearing period and that’s not just restricted to (Tuesday) morning, that goes on over a longer period of time which I suspect is exactly what we’re going to see again this year,” Ms Lancaster said.

“We have huge numbers of humans available as well as chat bots and social media channels so that people can - over that period of time when they’re making decisions that are so important to them - they’ve got access to the information they need.”

Exam watchdog Ofqual sought to allay fears of grade inflation and unfair results on Monday , saying students should “feel satisfied” that results have been awarded fairly.

Ms Lancaster said that after the interruptions of the last 18 months, it will be “fantastic” if students feel satisfied with the results that they are awarded.

She explained: “Realistic and satisfied, they are cautious words. But actually, I think when you look at those words in the context of what’s gone on over the last 18 months, I think that’s a real achievement for students - after what they’ve experienced and what they’ve what they’ve progressed through.

“They haven’t just stood still these kids you know they’ve, they’ve progressed in their learning over that period of time.

“For them to be satisfied with their results is fantastic, actually fantastic. If they open their results tomorrow, and they think that is a, that’s a fair representation of my ability that’s brilliant, because actually, they’ve had many of the sort of familiar structures taken away from their educational experience over the course of the last year.”