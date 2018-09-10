A new home for district's award winning indie brewery?

An industrial unit could be transformed into a new facility for one of the district's local independent brewers as it looks to expand.

Roosters Brewery Ltd is looking to establish a new brewery and tap room on Hornbeam Park Avenue, according to a planning application submitted last month. It says this will also provide the opportunity for the company to hold brewery tours and tasting events.

Originally founded in 1993 at a small starter unit on Claro Road, and currently operating at a facility at Grimbald Park in Knaresborough since 2001, the company says the development is needed to see the business grow further.

Planning documents state: "The brewery has expanded production significantly in recent years including the purchase of our own packaging line but has now reached the stage where further growth is impossible on the current site.

"In addition, we have materials (for example many pallets of bulky empty cans) stored offsite which is both expensive and inefficient. We have identified the above site as one which is ideal for us to help further grow our business and, in addition, to provide an on -site “taproom” which will help showcase our products to customers as well as provide the opportunity for us to host on site brewery tours which are impossible in our present location.

"The taproom would be a separate licensed venue, attached to the brewery and very much run in conjunction with the brewery to satisfy consumer demand to be associated with the “provenance” of our locally produced beers."

According to the application more than 80 per cent of the facility would be used for brewery production and cold storage.

A mezzanine would be built above part of the ground floor for further storage space. An outdoor seated area is proposed alongside the the taproom.

Alongside bringing additional investment to the district the application says additional jobs will be created if the plans are approved.