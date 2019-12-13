A thank you to the readers of The Yorkshire Post following the General Election campaign

The Yorkshire Post's editor James Mitchinson has a message for our readers.

It is a thank you for the people who have expressed warm words to us during the election campaign, where we have - as always - done our best to bring you the truth and cut through the deceit and white noise which is spreading quicker than ever.

Credit: Adobe

It is also a rallying cry to the next Government to work with us to help reform the electoral process so in the run up to any future election, people can trust what they see and read in the wider world.

