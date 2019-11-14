Absentee Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara won't stand for re-election

Sheffield Hallam's absentee MP Jared O'Mara will not be standing for re-election next month, it emerged tonight.

The former Labour MP, who has rarely been seen in public in recent months, was not among the candidates named in the official list standing in the December 12 General Election.

Mr O'Mara, 37, who has cerebral palsy and is on the autism spectrum, ousted former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg in the 2017 election but has since been beset by a series of scandals.

After being suspended by Labour he eventually left the party to stand as an independent. Earlier this summer he gave formal notice of his intention to resign as an MP before later changing his mind.

The decision means he will not be eligible for a 'loss of office payment' worth up to £22,000 that he would have able to claim had he contested the seat and lost.

He would have had to put down a £500 deposit which he would only have got back if he received more than five per cent of total votes cast.

His decision not to stand means the candidates are independent Elizabeth Aspden, Labour's Olivia Blake, Liberal Democrat Laura Gordon, the Brexit Party's Terence McHale, Natalie Thomas from the Green Party and Michael Virgo of Ukip.

Statement of persons nominated were published at 5pm, an hour after the deadline for candidates to put themselves forward.