'Action for the steel industry is needed now,' MP Gill Furniss tells Prime Minister

“Action is needed now” to save steelworker jobs and secure the industry, a Yorkshire MP has told the Prime Minister.

Gill Furniss, Labour MP for Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough, challenged Boris Johnson on the Government’s plans for the sector after Liberty Steel - which has a base South Yorkshire - announced it was cutting 350 jobs.

Labour MP Gill Furniss. Photo: JPI Media

Speaking of the “devastating news” during Prime Minister’s Questions today, Ms Furniss said it was “yet another blow for steelworkers, their families and communities”.

She added: “When will the Government bring forward a comprehensive plan for the steel industry that tackles high energy costs, business rates, and ensures that steel is at the heart of all public infrastructure plans? Action is needed now.

“Will the Prime Minister stay true to his word and repay the trust of communities that voted for him only last month?”

Mr Johnson said: “I can assure her that the Government is indeed embarking on a plan to do everything we can to make sure that steel made in this country does have all the competitive advantages they need, and she makes some excellent points in the bigger case of Liberty Steel.”

He said those affected by the job losses had been offered new roles within parent company, the GFG Alliance

GFG Alliance previously said employees would be able to take a position in its new “flexible business”, GFG Workforce Solutions.

They said this will allow employees to remain part of the group and take up employment through government agencies.

