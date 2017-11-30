‘Action needed to protect Yorkshire’s rural communities’

Once thriving rural communities, with an ageing population and rapidly rising house prices, are facing a future of uncertainty.

Many young families, born and brought up within the Yorkshire Dales National Park, are leaving the area in search of jobs, housing and access to services, some never to return. But with their loss comes a change to very fabric of an area. Some schools have closed as pupil rolls fall, along with Post Offices, banks, and community services. And something must be done, say authority leaders, to try and reverse the tide.

“Our big concern is about attracting young families to the area,” said Coun Richard Foster, leader of Craven Council and member of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority (YDNPA).

“Affordability is a big issue. In real terms, the jobs that we have here don’t pay well enough, compared to house prices which are higher than the national average.

“Earlier this year, 22 affordable homes were opened up to rent in Grassington, within two weeks they were all let to local people.

“In my village, there are probably at least six houses that are used less than two weeks a year. The village shop has shut in the past few years. The village fair is running out of people to run it. The school rolls are going down. This is about the bigger picture.

“The area has a lot to offer. We have a lifestyle that a lot of people dream of, but we can’t provide it.”

Jobs are needed, he says, local services, and basics like broadband and infrastructure. And most importantly of all, housing.

There are about 1,500 second homes in the national park, accounting for more than 10 per cent of the housing stock. Many, said Coun Foster, are empty for all but a few weeks of the year.

“Is it right that people have second homes and just do not use them?” he said. “Maybe we’re too late. Maybe we can’t save it. But we certainly have to do something to try and address it.”

Civic leaders, for Craven, Richmondshire and the YDNPA are to look at measures to try and retain and attract young families. Among them, a “significant” rise to council tax for second home owners. Doing so, they say, may free up housing stock.

Richmondshire’s Coun John Blackie, a vocal campaigner for sustainable communities, said the initiative is to be welcomed.

But, he cautions, a very clear distinction must be made between second homes and holiday lets, the latter of which is vital to the Dales’ economic survival.

“Young people, going back to their parents’ house because they can’t afford to rent or buy, is absurd,” he said. “To see those homes empty, week after week, when they could provide a roof over their heads.

“We need young families. But it needs to be carefully structured around second homes.”

Coun Carl Lis, chairman of the YDNPA, said the authority had to take action.

“In some villages, 22 to 23 per cent of houses are second homes – that is a huge hole in the community,” he said. “The evidence is that young families just aren’t in the Dales anymore. Schools are closing, others are under threat, simply because of pupil numbers. In some areas, the number of houses we are trying to build is surpassed by the number sold for second homes. We are losing the battle. This isn’t just about affordable housing. Where do we go from here?”