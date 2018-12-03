Affordable housing on Ripon development could be halved

The number of affordable homes built on a development in Ripon could be halved as new plans are to go before borough planners.

Developer Harron Homes has submitted a revised application for the Bishop's Glade development, located off Bellman Walk, which includes calls for 30 affordable houses out of the 150 it wishes to build. The site is currently approved for development with 40 per cent of the units being affordable housing.

However in planning documents the developer says that after commencing development in 2017, 'larger properties approved within the development are not selling at a rate which had been anticipated.' It's now proposing a new mix of housing, with additional smaller properties planned.

They wrote: "The need for this application has been generated by unanticipated costs during the build process, compounded by a challenging sales environment. The aim of this submission is to provide an acceptable commercial return, to improve scheme viability and deliver property types on the site which meet market demand.

They added: "Harron Homes have never made significant changes to developments or the terms of a planning permission once planning consent has been issued. As such, the decision to take this approach has not been reached lightly and it is very important to the company that an acceptable solution is found."

Building costs have continued to rise and revenues have dropped, according to the company, as it outlined that it would also be looking to reduce the number of affordable units on the site to 20 per cent of those built. The 30 affordable homes will be housing association properties according to a design and access statement.

The first phase of development has already commenced and will continue in line with the with the planning consent that has been previously granted, while a second and third phase could be built in line with the new plan, if approved by Harrogate Borough Council.

The new application is expected to go before the Planning Committee early next year.

Outline plans for the housing development originally received 316 objections, to 42 in support.

Harron Homes declined to comment when approached by the Advertiser.