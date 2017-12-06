Affordable housing plan near famous pub could tackle shortage

An affordable housing scheme planned for land close to one of the Yorkshire Dales’ most famous pubs is set to be given the go-ahead to tackle a critical lack of homes.

The housing scheme near the Rose and Crown Hotel in Bainbridge comes in the wake of plans to enforce increased council tax on the owners of second homes in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Last week The Yorkshire Post reported on proposals by the leaders of councils in Richmondshire, Craven and the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority (YDNPA) for a five-year pilot scheme with a range of measures aimed at tackling the exodus of young people from the Dales, including incentivising the sale or rental of second homes to bring more into full-time occupancy, and a “significant” increase on council tax on those that remain.

The application for five affordable two and three-bedroom houses in a field to the rear of the Rose and Crown includes a letter of support from Bainbridge Parish Council that states the Richmondshire village has an “established need for low cost housing”.

It said housing stock in Bainbridge has “changed significantly” in the last 45 years. In 1972, it said, there were 17 holiday homes in the village - that number has now risen to 37. It said affordable housing was needed as the decline of real income for farmers in the area had meant open market housing “is no longer affordable”.

The application, recommended for approval at the YDNPA’s planning committee on Tuesday, would see the homes built in a similar traditional style to nearby dwellings on Hornblower Court, and are not considered adversely impactful on the Grade II-listed pub.