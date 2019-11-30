Analysis: Can Labour do enough before December 12 to hold on to Yorkshire seats?

If Labour wants to hold on to seats in Yorkshire, it has got a battle on its hands.

But it’s not for a lack of effort.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photo: PA

Labour’s manifesto specifically for Yorkshire has more than just a regional spin on its national announcements as, as those on the frontline tell me, their policy of a lung clinic for former miners is long overdue.

The policies are good, and more detailed and targeted than those offered to the regions by the Tories in - for example - their Towns Fund where, mostly marginal, towns had a shot at up to £25m.

But the problem Labour has is simple, people don’t want to vote for Jeremy Corbyn.

Well, at least a lot of traditional Labour voters don’t.

On The Yorkshire Post’s political podcast, Pod’s Own Country, Lydia Aitken - a very impressive and knowledgeable JC supporter from Shipley - made a compelling case for a Labour vote. She spoke passionately, with authority, and was very persuasive.

The problem is, Lydia and those like her are 17, they can’t vote in this election. And time and time again when speaking to voters, they tell me it is Corbyn and Brexit which stop them backing their natural party.

“Ouch” is what I texted to a Labour friend on Thursday when the YouGov polling was released, because although it was expected that some very close seats could go blue, a prediction on nine was more than anticipated.

Of course, it is only a poll, and just one of them at that. But the modelling did predict the 2017 hung parliament, the only one to do so.

The worry for Labour will be that two weeks away from polling day, it is now too late to win back those they’ve lost and convince them to vote for Mr Corbyn.

It’s a difficult pill to swallow, but Labour have played a tactic here which hasn’t gone down well, even against a Government as weak as Boris Johnson’s.