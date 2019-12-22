Andrea Jenkyns made second in command of influential European Research Group

A Yorkshire MP has been made the Vice-Chair of a group of MPs which takes a hardline approach to Brexit.

Andrea Jenkyns, Conservative MP for Morley and Outwood, was elected as the Vice-Chair of the European Research Group (ERG) last week.

Andrea Jenkyns on election night. Photo: JPI Media

The influential group previously plotted to oust Theresa May as Prime Minister and held much sway in the previous Government where it was considered highly influential in shaping Brexit negotiations.

It was previously chaired by Jacob Rees-Mogg but is now headed up by Steve Baker.

Ms Jenkyns, who has long supported Brexit, said: “It is a honour to have been chosen by my colleagues as Vice-Chair of the ERG.

"The result of a General Election demonstrates that the people wants to get Brexit done, and the ERG will make sure that the Government deliver on its promise.

"We are becoming the new mainstream and it was refreshing to see many new faces of the new intake at our first meeting of the year.”

The ERG was founded in the early nineties to gather Eurosceptics in the House of Commons.

It has been pivotal in pressuring the Government to concede a referendum on Exiting the European Union in 2016, and it has had a growing influence during the Brexit process, scrutinising the whole process.