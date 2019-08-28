BBC presenter Steph McGovern to host major convention for northern political and business leaders in Rotherham

Award-winning broadcaster Steph McGovern has been announced as the host for a major gathering of northern political and business leaders in Rotherham next month.

The BBC journalist and presenter, originally from Middlesbrough and now living in Manchester, will be the face of the event organised by the Convention of the North and the NP11 group of local enterprise partnership leaders.

BBC presenter Steph McGovern

The event, which follows last year's Convention of the North in Newcastle, will be a working convention to debate policy across workshops which will address skills and education, housing, transport, innovation, trade and investment, and clean growth. A senior Cabinet Minister is expected to attend.

Organisers say sessions throughout the day at the Magna Science Adventure Centre will be brought together into a powerful, unified case to the new Prime Minister and government for tangible investment in the Northern Powerhouse, putting it at the top of the economic agenda.

Northern leaders speaking will include Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis, Chair of the NP11 and of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership Roger Marsh, Chair of Convention of the North Nick Forbes, and Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry.

It comes after The Yorkshire Post revealed that a powerful new body run by northern leaders could be set up to boost the region's economy as part of efforts by the Government to bring the devolution agenda back to life

Mr Berry, recently promoted to a role attending the Cabinet under new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is looking into the proposals suggested by northern business leaders.

Ms McGovern said: “As a proud northerner I’m looking forward to hosting this event and hearing the proposals our northern leaders and the Government will bring to the table to ensure the North can stand on its own two feet and continue to prosper after Brexit.

“With thousands of fantastic businesses based here, the North is hugely important to the UK’s economy. This event is an important chance to attract much needed investment.”

Mr Berry said: "The Northern Powerhouse is delivering, but we have so much more to do. I look forward to hearing from the wide range of proud Northern voices at this landmark event as we come together to set out our plan to level up our regions and make the most of the opportunities Brexit will bring when we leave the EU on 31st October.”