Boris Johnson condemns 'sickening' violence towards activists in Batley and Spen by-election

Mr Johnson labelled the reports as “appalling” as he visited Birstall with Conservative candidate Ryan Stephenson on Monday. Mr Stephenson is ahead in the polls as he bids to win a seat held by Labour since 1997.

The PM told reporters on a visit to PPG Architectural Coatings: “I find it utterly sickening and appalling that some people choose to campaign in this way.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured during his visit to PPG Architectural Coatings, Huddersfield Road, Birstall, West Yorkshire....Picture by Simon Hulme/Yorkshire Post..28th June 2021..

“We in the Conservative party, Ryan Stephenson is campaigning on a positive message for change and progress in Batley and Spen, bringing people together."

Newly-elected West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin said she was leafleting with “colleagues, volunteers, campaigners” who “were followed, verbally abused and physically assaulted by a group of young men” in the Whitaker Street area of Batley on Sunday.

Ms Brabin - the seat’s former Labour MP - described people “being egged, pushed and forced to the ground and kicked in the head”.

Earlier, Labour’s candidate and sister of murdered MP Jo Cox, Kim Leadbeater, was seen on video being confronted by a man who challenged her over the situation in Kashmir and her stance on LGBT+ education in schools in light of what he said were concerns from Muslim parents.

Last week it was reported that the Tories are polling at 47 per cent in the seat that has been held by Labour for almost 25 years, but Mr Johnson described the contest as "a tough fight."

He told reporters: "We’re fighting for every vote and as we do everywhere I think we have to recognise that Batley and Spen has been held by Labour for decades and it’s going to be obviously a tough fight, that's clear.

"But I think Ryan has a fantastic positive message for change and it only takes 1,763 voters to go with the Conservatives, go for change, and what I think is positive progress in Batley and Spen."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has also condemned as "disgraceful" the abuse Ms Leadbeater faced while campaigning on Friday.

Ms Leadbeater, was seen to ask the man who confronted her not to shout at her, before turning away and being pursued and heckled by a group. In the video, he raises his voice at Ms Leadbeater, who responds by repeatedly asking why he would shout at her in the street. Ms Leadbeater then leaves and is pursued by a group to a car.

Tensions have been rising in the race - where voters go to the polls on Thursday - which has a total of 16 candidates but is seen as a two-party battle between Labour and the Conservatives.

Former Bradford MP George Galloway is standing for his Workers Party and is seen as a threat to Labour's chances of winning by winning support from sections of the Muslim community.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - also known as Tommy Robinson - was reported to be visiting the seat for a rally on Saturday, prompting counter-demonstrations.

But Mr Yaxley-Lennon did not turn up and West Yorkshire Police said that despite around 400 people gathering, demonstrations passed mostly without incident.

A total of three arrests were made - two for public order offences and a man was also arrested for possession of an offensive weapon. Officers also assisted two people who are believed to have suffered medical episodes.