Boris Johnson dismisses as 'humbug' a Yorkshire MP's call for calmer language amid death threats to politicians

Boris Johnson last night branded as "humbug" a Yorkshire MPs plea for more moderate language in light of MP Jo Cox's death.

Paula Sherriff, Labour MP for Dewsbury, said the Prime Minister had "continually used pejorative language to describe an Act of Parliament passed by this House".

It came after Mr Johnson had made a statement in the Commons in which he referred to the Benn Act, which prevents the UK from leaving the EU without a deal, as the "Surrender Act".

She added: "We should not resort to using offensive, dangerous or inflammatory language for legislation that we do not like and we stand here under the shield of our departed friend with many of us in this place subject to death threats and abuse every single day.

"And let me tell the Prime Minister that they often quote his words 'surrender act', 'betrayal', 'traitor' and I for one am sick of it. We must moderate our language and it has to come from the Prime Minister first."

She added: "He should be absolutely ashamed of himself."

Her words prompted applause from the opposition benches.

Mr Johnson said: "I have to say Mr Speaker I've never heard such humbug in all my life."

The Speaker John Bercow interrupted proceedings to remind MPs to refrain from using offensive language towards one another.

Mr Bercow said: "Members must say what they think - and they do and that's right - on both sides of the House and on different sides of this argument, but I would like to emphasise that I am keenly conscious of the fact that there are members on both sides of the House and indeed on both side of the argument that have been threatened.

"And I have stated very publicly my revulsion at such behaviour, whether it has affected members on one side or the other, people who are anti-Brexit, or members are pro-Brexit whose families have been wrongly threatened or whose parents have been abused in their presence.

"I would simply appeal to responsible colleagues in all parts of the House to weigh their words."

Mr Johnson's words prompted shouts of "shame" from some opposition MPs.

Mr Bercow intervened saying: "I appeal to the House as a whole to debate these issues calmly."

Mr Johnson said: "It [the Benn Act] would absolutely undermine our ability to continue to negotiate properly in Brussels. It takes away the fundamental ability of a country to walk away from the negotiations and I'm afraid that is exactly what it does."

He added: "The best way to get rid of the 'surrender act' is not to have voted for it in the first place, to repeal it and to vote for the deal that we are going to do - that is the way forward."