Boris Johnson facing further potential trouble with coronavirus rebellion looming

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a press conference in London's Downing Street

MPs from his own party, including numerous so-called Red Wall newcomers in traditional Labour-held seats which switched to the Tories in the last General Election, have been voicing their anger with the new Plan B rules and are threatening not to support them when they are debated in the House of Commons next week.

The rebellion threat comes after days of speculation over the Prime Minister’s authority as he implements new Covid-19 restrictions in the wake of the apparent disregard of rules by Downing Street staff last year.

An investigation into what happened at No 10 on December 18 last year will also look at supposed gatherings on other dates, it was confirmed yesterday, including one in November which it has been reported the Prime Minister attended.

Questions are also mounting over whether Mr Johnson misled an investigation into the renovations of his Downing Street flat, after a watchdog fined the Tory party a total of £17,800.

A number of Conservative backbenchers have voiced their concerns about the reintroduction of some rules, including York Outer MP Julian Sturdy, who said he was worried about the impact it would have on hospitality during the festive season.

“A big concern for me is the chilling effect on the economy and business confidence of activating these Plan B restrictions and thereby discouraging normal work and social interaction, which I fear could risk jobs in York by disrupting another Christmas for hospitality,” he said.

Others, including Bury South MP Christian Wakeford and the Yorkshire-born MP for Bishop Auckland Dehenna Davison, have suggested they will not support some measures when they are put to Parliament on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission issued a fine to the Conservative Party yesterday after ruling it had not followed the law over donations by Lord Brownlow to help cover the flat renovations, with costs exceeding £112,500.

The watchdog said the Tories had failed to “accurately report a donation and keep a proper accounting record” of the money handed over by the Tory peer.

But its report raised further questions as it discussed evidence showing Mr Johnson had sent the peer a WhatsApp message in November 2020 “asking him to authorise further, at that stage unspecified, refurbishment works”, to which he agreed.