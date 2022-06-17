Boris Johnson pulls out of Doncaster Racecourse event with Red Wall Tory MPs and members

The Northern Research Group of Tory MPs had expected Mr Johnson to be their star speaker at the event in Doncaster racecourse and hundreds of people, including around 30 Conservative MPs, are at the event.

A 25-minute slot had been put on the schedule called 'The Big Interview' with what was billed as a 'Senior Government Speaker'. Organisers had told the media the Prime Minister was due to attend despite overnight reports that he would not be showing up.

Northern Research Group chairman Jake Berry said an unavoidable issue had come up for the Prime Minister to deal with, which should soon become public.

Boris Johnson has cancelled a visit to Doncaster today

"When you the Prime Minister of your country who is going to come and attend your conference, which is brilliant, you understand occasionally things happen, which I understand will come out in the next hour about why he's had to cancel the whole of his tour of the North of England today," he said at 1pm today.

"It is an unfortunate thing but at the end of the day, he's Prime Minister of our country and things come up.

"Are we disappointed? Absolutely yes, really disappointed but we do have to accept that sometimes Prime Ministers do have to do other things than come to conferences.

"It is for Number 10 to explain where he is."

Mr Johnson had also been expected to visit Wakefield today ahead of next week's by-election.

The Politico Playbook newsletter had reported this morning that Downing Street was insisting that Mr Johnson would not be at the Doncaster event but Mr Berry told the Radio 4 Today show he would be in attendance.

Downing Street has been approached for comment.

