Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the media at the United Nations General Assembly after meeting with UN Secretary General, António Guterres in New York during his visit to the United States.(PA/Stefan Rousseau)

Despite his annoyance, Mr Johnson has said he thinks there is only a “six out of ten” chance of reaching an international agreement on finance to help developing nations before a key environment summit this November.

The comments came during a visit to the UN General Assembly in New York, which comes ahead of the Cop26 climate change event which will be held in Glasgow later this autumn.

Mr Johnson said that the gap between what richer nations have promised and what they are achieving remains “vast”.

Speaking at a meeting of leaders, Mr Johnson said that, “everyone nods and we all agree that something must be done”, but questioned whether those sentiments are being translated into reality.

“I confess I’m increasingly frustrated that the ‘something’ to which many of you have committed is nowhere near enough,” he said.

“It is the biggest economies in the world that are causing the problem, while the smallest suffer the worst consequences.

“And while progress is being made all over the world, the gulf between what has been promised, what is actually being delivered, and what needs to happen… it remains vast.

“Too many major economies – some represented here today, some absent – are lagging too far behind.”

Cop26 President Alok Sharma is also on the trip across the Atlantic, and said that an “ambitious” announcement from Joe Biden could help “make a big difference in terms of getting us over the line” on a climate financing pledge.

He told reporters in New York: “Let’s just see what the announcement is but if it is an ambitious announcement that’s obviously going to help spur others on as well and get them to come forward.

“Certainly a good announcement from the US will make a big difference in terms of getting us over the line.”

US President Joe Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry has hinted at extra funding to help meet a global 100 billion dollar climate (£73 billion) finance pledge.

Mr Johnson believes that the Cop26 summit in Glasgow could be a “turning point for the world” and “the moment when we have to grow up and take our responsibilities”.

Ahead of the key meeting in November, a Yorkshire cross-party team will set out its plan to lead national efforts in the fight against climate change with a hugely ambitious 50-point action plan for the region.

This newspaper revealed last week that the Yorkshire and Humber Climate Change Commission will reveal its recommendations for tackling the climate crisis and getting the region to net zero by 2038 at The Yorkshire Post’s Climate Change Summit in Leeds on November 9.