Bradford may not get city centre high speed rail stop if Manchester's £6bn underground station is built, says Minister Jake Berry

Bradford may not get a city centre station on the proposed Northern Powerhouse Rail route if a £6bn underground site is built to accommodate high speed rail in Manchester, a government Minister has claimed.

Jake Berry said if the Government agreed to proposals by Manchester leaders for an underground station at the city's Piccadilly station it would mean "we have to find £6bn that we won’t spend somewhere else".

And the Conservative Northern Powerhouse Minister said this might mean the high speed rail link connecting the major cities at the North would not have a stop in Bradford city centre but instead feature a cheaper 'parkway' station further out.

Read more: Exclusive: Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham's bid for £6bn underground station could delay arrival of high speed rail in the North



Read more: 'Fantastic' new Northern trains to be introduced in Bradford, Skipton and Ilkley



Political and business leaders in West Yorkshire say a city centre stop in Bradford is vital if its untapped potential is to be unleashed by the £39 Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) scheme.

Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry. Pic: Simon Hulme

And the leader of Bradford council said today that it was "impossible" for the same benefits to be realised with a parkway stop.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already promised to deliver the Manchester to Leeds leg of the project at a cost of £9bn.

But the issue of whether Manchester should have an underground station at Piccadilly for NPR and HS2 or a surface site at a fraction of the price has caused friction among northern leaders.

Greater Manchester metro mayor Andy Burnham and Tees Valley metro mayor Ben Houchen have already clashed at a recent Transport for the North meeting and an independent reviewer has been brought in to resolve the dispute.

In interview with the Manchester Evening News, Mr Berry, who was recently promoted to a role attending Cabinet, said: “It’s not a zero sum game, is it? In an ideal world would you want an underground platform? Absolutely.

"But, you know, spending an extra £6bn on that means we have to find £6bn that we won’t spend somewhere else - and that might be putting in the parkway station in Bradford.

"The people of Bradford, if they want to get to Leeds or Manchester, [would] have to get in their car and what we have to absolutely be doing is stopping people getting in their car.”

Responding, Susan Hinchcliffe, the leader of Bradford council and chair of West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: "There are clear economic benefits for the whole of the North by ensuring Bradford is a city centre stop on a new East-West through-line between Leeds and Manchester.

"The Genecon research showed that, by including Bradford city centre on Northern Powerhouse Rail, the North would benefit by an additional £15 billion GVA. It's impossible for the same transformational benefits to be realised with a parkway stop.

"Northern leaders have not been asked to choose between Bradford and Manchester.

"Indeed we work well together and through our Connecting Britain campaign we are united in our ask for Government funding for both Northern Powerhouse Rail and HS2 which we know will transform the whole of the Northern economy. That includes Bradford and Manchester."