Brexit, I'm A Celeb and Power Up The North - The 2019 General Election in cartoons A Clear Vision For Britain by Graeme Bandeira There's not much better for a cartoonist than a General Election - and it was no different for The Yorkshire Post's Graeme Bandeira. We've put together nine of his best cartoons from this latest election campaign for you to enjoy.