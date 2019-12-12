Brexit, I'm A Celeb and Power Up The North - The 2019 General Election in cartoons A Clear Vision For Britain by Graeme Bandeira Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say There's not may things much better for a cartoonist than a General Election - and it was no different for The Yorkshire Post's Graeme Bandeira. We've put together nine of his best cartoons from this latest election campaign for you to enjoy. We're offering something different, says Jeremy Corbyn on last-gasp trip to key Yorkshire marginal Research shows voters want more homes in their local area, not less